125 years of golf at Lahinch

LAHINCH is celebrating 125 years of golf this year and the club council has approved an additional calendar of events to celebrate this special milestone. The 125th celebratory events will run in conjunction with the fixtures card.

Lahinch Golf Club was founded on Good Friday, April 15, 1892 and to commence the celebrations, the normal timescale for events over the Easter weekend have been changed. The AGM for both the men’s and ladies’ clubs will take place at 1.30pm, followed by the club AGM at 3pm. These changes are to facilitate the unveiling of a bronze plaque at the Post Office, Main Street, Lahinch, the original site of Sharry’s Hotel where the club was founded, followed by the captains’ drive-in.

On Easter Sunday, the 125 History Book will be launched in the clubhouse. During the year, the club will host a number of associations, including the Irish Golf Tour Operators in April and the Irish Golf Writers Association, who are due to visit Lahinch in May. Other planned events include a club invitational in June and a gathering of all South of Ireland past champions on the day following this year’s final, with guest of honour Paul McGinley.

The first two weeks of August have been reserved for members only and special commemorative medals and pendants have been cast for presentation to prize winners over the two weeks, as well as specified monthly medal competitions throughout the year.

Meanwhile,club member Jonathan Keane has been named on the Irish boys team for their upcoming match against Wales, which will take place at Rosslare on March 18 and 19.