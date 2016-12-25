A poem for Christmas Day

Light of Christmas

THERE in a manger in a stable dark and forlorn,

The baby Jesus was born

With Mary and Joseph by his side

In their sweet love he did abide

The stable was dark and cold

But in it was a treasure more precious than gold

The baby son of God most high

Who came to save both you and I

The poor shepherds came to kneel before the baby king

And his praises they did sing

Then the magi from the east

Came their eyes on the baby king to feast

We too on this new Christmas day

Should take a little time to pray

And give heartfelt thanks to God in heaven above

For his most precious gift of love

And on bended knee with heads bowed low

Ask him on you his blessing to bestow

And be filled with peace and joy

As you recall the birth of Gods little boy.

Dermot Maguire,

Shannon.