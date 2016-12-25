A poem for Christmas Day

Light of Christmas
THERE in a manger in a stable dark and forlorn,
The baby Jesus was born
With Mary and Joseph by his side
In their sweet love he did abide
The stable was dark and cold
But in it was a treasure more precious than gold
The baby son of God most high
Who came to save both you and I
The poor shepherds came to kneel before the baby king
And his praises they did sing
Then the magi from the east
Came their eyes on the baby king to feast
We too on this new Christmas day
Should take a little time to pray
And give heartfelt thanks to God in heaven above
For his most precious gift of love
And on bended knee with heads bowed low
Ask him on you his blessing to bestow
And be filled with peace and joy
As you recall the birth of Gods little boy.
Dermot Maguire,
Shannon.