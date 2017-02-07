Bill for supervised drugs injecting

The Misuse of Drugs (Supervised Injecting Facilities) Bill 2017, which was approved by Cabinet this morning, will allow the Minister for Health to issue a licence, with conditions, to operate a supervised injecting facility. This is a controlled environment where drug users may self-administer, by injection, drugs they have brought with them.

Such facilities will provide access to clean, sterile injecting equipment and have trained staff on hand to provide emergency care in the event of an overdose, as well as advice on treatment and rehabilitation. They will also help alleviate the problems associated with injecting on the street, including drug-related litter.

The Bill does not establish a location for a supervised injecting facility, but a pilot facility is planned for Dublin city centre. The HSE have established a working group to gather data, consider possible options and to undertake consultation before any decision is made.

Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister of State for Communities and the National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne welcomed the move.

Minister Harris said that he is, “delighted to be bringing forward this important legislation that adopts a health-led approach to drugs-use by those in our society who have been marginalised as a result of their addictions.”

The provisions of the Bill would also:

Exempt authorised users from the offence of possession when in the facility, and with the permission of the licence holder;

It would provide an exemption for licensed providers whereby it is currently an offence to permit the preparation or possession of a controlled substance in premises;

It would enable the minister to consult with the HSE, An Garda Síochána, or others on matters relating to a supervised injecting facility, and enable the Minister to make regulations relating to the operation of such facilities.

However, possession of controlled drugs will continue to be an offence outside a supervised injecting facility. Possession for sale or supply will remain an offence both inside and outside a supervised injecting facility.

Minister of State for Communities and the National Drugs Strategy,