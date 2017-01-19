Brothel uncovered in Ennis estate

TWO people have appeared before a sitting of Ennis District Court charged in connection with the running of a brothel from a housing estate in Ennis.

Celia Galan (40) and David Navaro (49), both with an address of 47 Drumroe, Rathbogue, Limerick are charged with living on the earnings of prostitution.

The charge alleges that on July 23, 2016 the defendants did knowingly live in whole or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person and aided and abetted that prostitution.

At Wednesday’s sitting of Ennis District Court, Inspector Tom Kennedy, prosecuting, outlined that gardaí were alerted that a brothel was being run from 5 Station View on the Quin Road in Ennis.

He said gardaí followed up and both defendants were arrested and questioned in relation to the matter.

He said the charges before the court “forms part of allegations they are facing”. The matter was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who directed that the case could proceed summarily in the district court.

Jurisdiction was accepted by Judge Patrick Durcan and the matter was adjourned to March 15 for evidence and sentence.

By Carol Byrne