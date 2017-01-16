Busy morning for Coast Guard choppers

In an eventful early morning (Monday), Coast Guard helicopters conducted off shore operations to evacuate fishermen from two different vessels.

The Shannon based helicopter R115 was tasked to evacuate a fisherman from a fishing vessel working approximately 120 miles West of Kerry Head. The casualty was transferred to University Hospital Limerick by the Coast Guard helicopter.

The Waterford based helicopter R117 was tasked to assist a fishermen who suffered an on-board injury and was transferred by the Coast Guard helicopter to University Hospital Waterford.

Medical advice for the two operations was provided to the Coast Guard by MEDICIO Cork based in Cork University Hospital A&E section.