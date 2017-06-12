Campaign to highlight elder abuse

Age Action has called for an “aggressive public information campaign” to inform members of the public how to report cases of elder abuse.

The leading advocacy organisation for older people was responding to the publication today (Monday) of HSE figures revealing that almost 8,000 cases of alleged adult abuse were reported in 2016 but only 6% of cases were reported by the alleged victim or their family.

Justin Moran, head of advocacy and communications, said, “The number of elder abuse cases has been rising every year since the HSE started reporting figures almost 10 years ago.

“The best way for older people to protect themselves is to be informed, to ensure their friends and family know what warnings signs to watch out for and to act when they suspect elder abuse.The very low figures for reporting of abuse by those who are suffering from it or their family suggests too few people know what to look out for or how to report cases of elder abuse to the HSE.

“The information campaign by the National Safeguarding Committee is very welcome and will educate many people about the nature of elder abuse.

Suspected cases of elder abuse can be reported to the HSE National Safeguarding Office at 061 461 358 or by calling the HSE information line on 1850 24 1850.