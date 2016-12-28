Cathaoirleach contributes to charity

The Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council has made Christmas donations to five local charity organisations.

Councillor Bill Chambers made the donations in place of sending Mayoral Christmas cards.The charity organisations are Aware, West Clare Cancer Support Group, Irish Kidney Association (Clare), Brothers of Charity (Kilrush), and the Mid-West Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association.

“I am delighted to contribute to the respective fundraising efforts of these wonderful organisations who for different but important reasons rely on such donations,” stated Cathaoirleach Chambers.