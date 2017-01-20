The Irish Family Planning Association and CervicalCheck will launch the Pearl of Wisdom campaign on Sunday, to mark the start of European Cervical Cancer Prevention Week. The campaign highlights the importance of women aged 25-60 attending for their free regular smear test.

The Pearl of Wisdom campaign is supported by RTÉ broadcaster Maura Derrane. As part of the campaign, women with experience of screening and treatment will share their stories to raise awareness of the importance of screening.

In Ireland, 300 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year and over 90 die from the disease. Regular screening allows for detection of abnormalities at the pre-cancerous stage, when they can be easily treated. The test is free, only takes a few minutes, and can be accessed from over 4,500 registered practitioners nationwide.

During European Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (January 22 -28), women are asked to check when their next test is due or to book their first test by visiting www.cervicalcheck.ie or calling Freephone 1800 45 45 55.