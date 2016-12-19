Clampdown on uninsured drivers

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) is warning uninsured drivers they face major penalties if they do not meet their legal obligation to hold a valid insurance policy when driving.

The penalties applying to uninsured drivers include having their vehicles seized on the spot, an automatic court appearance, five penalty points and a significant fine if they are caught driving without insurance. As well as these penalties, any accidents involving uninsured drivers will see the MIBI pursue the individuals involved for costs under their right of recovery.

The MIBI issued this warning following a significant increase this year in the estimated number of uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads.As of the end of November there were over 151,000 uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads.This represents approximately 7.4% of the total 2,039,040 private vehicles in the Republic of Ireland.

The MIBI figures also show the growing number and proportion of uninsured vehicles in Ireland over the last 6 years.In 2011 there were just over 85,000 uninsured private vehicles in Ireland which represented 4.5% of the 1,887,810 total. While the total number of uninsured private vehicles dropped in 2012 and 2013, the figure grew considerably in 2014, 2015 and over the course of this year.

Chief executive of the MIBI David Fitzgerald said, “Motorists need to understand just how significant a risk they are facing if they drive without insurance. Not only can their vehicle be seized on the spot but they will also face a mandatory court appearance, a heavy fine and five points on their licence. If they were involved in an accident the situation they face is even more severe. The MIBI will rigorously pursue them personally for costs under our right to recovery.”