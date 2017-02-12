Clare fail to match Cork’s sharpness

Cork 0-21 Clare 1-11

A sharper Cork proved too strong for Clare in the opening round of the National hurling league at Pairc Ui Rinn this evening

The home side dominated in the key areas throughout and led by two at the break, 0-8 to 1-3, Clare’s goal coming just before the break, against the run of play, from Podge Collins..

They had an excellent chance to hit the front in the opening minute of the second half when a foul o nn Podge Collins resulted in a penalty. Tony Kelly’s effort was saved by Anthony Nash who saved the follow up effort from Aron Shanagher.

Clare created a couple of goal chances in the second half but failed to capitalise on any of them

Tony Kelly landed six second half points from play but Cork dominated the key positions in a tie which saw Clare without services of Colm Galvin who, it is understood, is omitted from the panel at present due to disciplinary reasons

A detailed report will appear in next week’s Clare Champion

Scorers; Cork; Pat Horgan (0-5), 4 frees; Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan (0-4 each) Daniel Kearney, Luke Meade (0-2) each; Bill Cooper, Seamus |Harnady, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Dean Brosnan(0-1)each.

Clare; Tony Kelly (0-6); Podge C0ollins (1-1), David Reidy (0-2) John Conlon, Aron Shanagher (0-1) each

Cork; Anthony Nash; Killian Burke, Cormac Spillane, David Griffin; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Michael Coleman; Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney; Seamus Harnady, Luke Meade, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Donal Fitzgibbon

Subs; Chris O’Leary for Ellis; Robbie O’Flynn for Fitzgibbon; Lorcan McLoughlin for Cooper; Paul Haughney for Kearney; Dean Brosnan for Cadogan

Clare; Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Jack Browne (Ballyea), Cian Dillon (Crusheen), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Brendan Bugler (Whitegate), Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Josephs), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), Tony Kelly (Ballyea); John Conlon (Clonlara), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), David Reidy (Éire Óg), Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg).

Subs; Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Reidy; David Fitxgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Golden; Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones) for Conlon

Referee; John Keenan, Wicklow

By Seamus Hayes