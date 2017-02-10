Clare interest in Fitzgibbon Cup

ALMOST 20 Clare hurlers will be involved in quarter-final action in the Fitzgibbon Cup next week, following results in Round 3 on Tuesday.

Limerick’s three third-level institutions have all qualified for the knock-out stage of the competition.

Title holders Mary Immaculate College drew with IT Carlow (0-18 each), with Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), Colm Galvin (Clonlara) and Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley) in their first 15.

Hosts of this year’s finals weekend, NUI Galway also drew on Tuesday when they played Cork IT. The game ended at 0-19 each and Clare players in the Galway line-up were Conor Cleary (Miltown, St Joseph’s), who is the captain, and Oisín Donnellan (Feakle). Sixmilebridge’s Barry Fitzpatrick missed the game due to a hand injury.

The Davy Fitzgerald-managed Limerick IT recorded another victory when they were 5-14 to 3-13 winners over Waterford IT.

Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle), Cian Nolan (Smith O’Brien’s), Ciarán Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills), Oisín O’Brien (Clonlara), David Reidy (Éire Óg), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge) and Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) were in their starting line-up, while Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) was introduced during the course of the game.

University of Limerick, managed by Brian Lohan, also recorded their third win of the campaign when they defeated St Pat’s on a scoreline of 4-31 to 2-19. Clare players in the starting line-up for the Limerick side were Liam O’Connor (Newmarket), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Aidan McGuane (Kilmaley) and Tony Kelly (Ballyea).

The quarter-finals will take place next Tuesday. Limerick IT are at home to UCD, Mary Immaculate College (holders) will host NUI Galway, UCC are at home to DCU, while IT Carlow will travel to University of Limerick.