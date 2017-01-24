Clare museum expanding collection

Clare Museum is seeking donations to expand its collections for future generations to enjoy.

The Ennis-based Museum is particularly looking for items relating to the 1917 East Clare byelection which began Eamon de Valera’s political career, Ardnacrusha Power Station on the 90th anniversary of the founding of the ESB, Shannon Airport and the Free Zone on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Brendan O’Regan, and Clare participants in the Spanish Civil War.

According to Museum Curator John Rattigan, “Clare Museum collects items that exist in or relate to Clare. Our collection is our greatest resource as it underpins exhibitions and educational activities.”

“Last year we successfully collected information technology items. This year we are particularly interested in any items relating to the 1917 by-election or the hunger strikes of that year. The centenaries for both will be commemorated during 2017,” said Mr Rattigan.