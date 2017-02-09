Clare name new hurling captain

Tubber’s Pat O’Connor is the new Clare senior hurling captain but he won’t have an opportunity to lead the team into action until later in the season due to injury . The team vice captain is Tony Kelly who will lead the team against Cork

Two members of the Ballyea team which has reached the All-Ireland final have been named in the Clare team which will begin the defence of the National league title at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday evening.

Jack Browne is named at corner back with Tony Kelly at midfield in a side which includes debutant Cathal Malone at wing forward.

The team named for duty is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Jack Browne (Ballyea), Cian Dillon (Crusheen), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Brendan Bugler (Whitegate), Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge); Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Captain; John Conlon (Clonlara), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), David Reidy (Éire Óg) Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg)

By Seamus Hayes