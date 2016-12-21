Clare punter scoops over €10k

A Clare punter turned a €40 each way double into €10,960 yesterday thanks to two runners at Ffos Las and Newcastle.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a €40 each way bet with BoyleSports, totalling a stake of €80 on Fille Des Champs at 14/1 in the 1.30 at Ffos Las and Flaming Star at 16/1 in the 1.30 at Newcastle.

The intuitive secured an early Christmas present of €10,960 when both horses defied their large odds and won their respective races.

Aoife Heffron, PR Executive for BoyleSports commented “Having just paid out €13,200 to a Cork punter on Tuesday for their racing double, we were hit once more, this time for the sum of €10,960 by a Clare punter for their racing double on Wednesday.”

She added “Hopefully their windfall will make for a Christmas to remember and we wish them a prosperous New Year.