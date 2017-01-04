Cliffs numbers climbing

Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience attracted a record 1,427,166 people during 2016, representing a 14% increase on the previous year.

Fully Independent Travellers (FIT) visitors, including walkers, cyclists and those travelling by car or public transport, grew at a rate of 13.5% while group visitors grew by 15%. The greatest growth recorded at the world-famous visitor attraction came in the shoulder and low season with visitor numbers for December up 52% on the same month in 2015.

The Clare County Council owned Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience has undergone substantial investment in product and facilities in recent years while the launch of the 12km Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk and the visitor attractions’ status as a Signature Point along the 2,500km Wild Atlantic Way has contributed to its growing popularity.