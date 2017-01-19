Council has arts grants to award

The Arts Office of Clare County Council is seeking applications for the 2017 annual Arts Grants, which is aimed at developing and promoting the arts in the county.

Grants will be awarded in three areas – support to individual artists, organisational support, and support for projects and events.

“Allocated annually, this is a hugely popular scheme with almost 100 applications received in 2016,” said Siobhán Mulcahy, Clare county arts officer.

She added, “Under the 2003 Arts Act, the arts are defined as painting, sculpture, architecture, music, film, drama, dance, literature, design in industry and the fine arts and applied arts generally. The awards can be used for the professional development of artists, the arts and/or increasing access and participation in the arts.”