Court apearance on armed robbery charge

A 32-year-old man is to appear before a sitting of Ennis District Court this morning (Thursday) charged in connection with an armed robbery at a retail outlet in Bunratty, County Clare.

An investigation commenced at approximately 2.30pm yesterday when a lone male entered a retail outlet in Blarney armed with a knife. He threatened staff before leaving the scene on foot with a small amount of cash. No one was physically injured during the incident.

During a follow up operation involving gardaí attached to Shannon Garda Station, a 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later. A small amount of cash and a knife were recovered. A car was also seized as part of the investigation.

The arrested man was taken to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.