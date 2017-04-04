Cruinniú na Cásca launched

The Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys has joined with Pat Dowling, CEO, of Clare County Council to encourage everyone in Clare to take part in the first Cruinniú na Cásca, a new national day of culture and creativity. It will take place on Easter Monday as part of the Creative Ireland programme.

Cruinniú na Cásca is a day-long national celebration of culture and creativity, which will take place in Dublin city centre and around the country. From live music and dance, to coding, theatre, art and music workshops, talks and tastings, readings and screenings, for the first time this year, special Cruinniú na Cásca events will take place in each of the 31 local authorities across the country. Admission is free (although tickets are required for some events with limited capacity) and there is a special focus on events for families and children.