Deaths of retired business women

THE town of Ennis has lost two well-known retired members of the business community.

On Monday, Frances Arthur, nee Cleary, passed away at the Mid Western Regional Hospital in Ennis. The great-grandmother was known to many in the county capital through her family’s shop which had been situated on Parnell Street.

Funeral mass takes place on Thursday at 11am at Ennis Cathedral with burial afterwards in Ballyea Church Grounds.

The wife of the late Paddy, she is survived by her daughters Patricia and Mary, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother James, sisters Peggy and Nan, sister-in-law , brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Meanwhile, another Ennis resident familiar to many passed away recently. Josephine Carr, nee Clarke, of Barrack Court, Barrack Street and formerly The Derrynane, O’Connell Street, Ennis, was involved in number of family businesses with her late husband, Michael, over the years.

Mrs Carr is survived her family, Mary, Noel, Michael, Kyran and Alan; grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.