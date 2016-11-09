Positive views on Trump victory in Doonbeg

WHILE Trump’s victory isn’t being warmly received throughout Europe, in Doonbeg the victory of the village’s biggest investor is being lauded.

Local businessman Tommy Tubridy said it is the right result for Doonbeg and Clare. “I think its going to be very good for business, I think it’s going to be very good for the people of West Clare and the whole county in general.

“I definitely think it will bring more Americans into West Clare, through Shannon, so it will be a boost for Shannon as well. A lot of his supporters have been coming through there over the last 12 months. We find that a lot of Trump supporters come to Doonbeg,” he commented on Wednesday morning.

He had stayed up all night watching coverage of the election and said numerous journalists had been in touch about the Doonbeg reaction once the result was known.

Parish priest Father Joe Haugh was also pleased with the outcome. “He’s already good for Doonbeg. He has made Doonbeg great, no two ways about it. I’m here 21 years and when I came here it was a very quiet place. Now we have three top class restaurants and an amount of tourists coming here in the summer. He has done good for Doonbeg and I think he will do better. ”

He said that Trump’s business credentials will help him as President. “I have a great belief and trust in business people. Back over the years any project I had, I tried to get business people around me and I was always successful. They seem to know how to get things done and to keep within a budget as well.”

Father Haugh said that he also agrees with Mr Trump’s pro-life views and that abortion on demand is “totally wrong.”

Owen Ryan