Eight changes on hurling team for clash with Limerick

The Clare team to play Limerick in round two of the Munster hurling league on this Wednesday in Sixmilebridge shows eight changes in personnell and a number of positional swtiches from the side which beat Kerry in the opening round last week.

Last year’s joint captain returns to the side and he will captain the team from full back. Seadna Morey and Aron Shanagher are named in the same positions they filled last week.

The team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Shane McNamara (Clooney-Quin), Cian Dillon (Crusheen) Capt., Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); David Reidy (Éire Óg), Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge); John Conlon (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin); Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones na Sionna)

Subs; Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Josephs), Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle), Ben O’Gorman (Wolfe Tones), Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Brendan Bugler (Whitegate), Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), Kevin Hehir (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor O’Donnell (Crusheen), Conor Ryan (Cratloe)

By Seamus Hayes