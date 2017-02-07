EU focus on ageing

Minister Helen Mc Entee is in Brussels today (Tuesday) to address a conference on Active Ageing and Mental Health. She is there on the invitation MEP South Deirdre Clune and the conference was organised by the European Peoples Party and Mental Health Europe.

A group of about 40 MEPs and key representatives from European mental health and active ageing organisations are at the conference, which is being addressed by various experts from around Europe.

The main theme of the one day conference is ‘Ensuring opportunities and participation in society at all ages’ – and relevant policy issues covered included why active ageing matters, the European dimension of active ageing, and Mental Health and Active Ageing in the workplace.

Discussions are centring on how best EU countries can progress this important issue over coming years, particularly given looming demographic pressures.