Fáilte Ireland reveals grand plan

Fáilte Ireland has revealed plans to win €157 million in business tourism for Ireland in 2017. To do so, businesses in the sector will be supported to convert a significant amount of international corporate, incentive and association conference business leads from a €330 million pool of good possibilities identified by the tourism authority.

The Fáilte Ireland plans were delivered at a top level industry briefing for people in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events) sector, in Dublin. Attendees, including representatives from the Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, heard that the tourism authority will this year identify 550 leads for industry partners – a 10% increase on 2016.

Paul Keeley, director of business development, emphasised the importance and strength of the business tourism and events sector in Ireland.

“The generation of leads with the potential to secure conference business that delivers a higher number of delegates per conference, and therefore greater economic value, is the central focus for Fáilte Ireland’s Business Tourism & Events Division this year, as well as greater dispersion of conferences regionally, he said.”

“current and future years – €10m above its 2016 target. In addition, the team supported a further €27.2m in business won for regional Ireland. As one of the highest yield sectors in tourism, business tourism is growing year on year thanks to our competitive ranking in the international arena. Recent survey results have revised the value of each Business Tourism delegate upwards to €1,643 in 2016 (up from €1,500 in 2015 and €1,400 in 2014),” he said.