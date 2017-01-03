FDI companies employ almost 19,900

IDA IRELAND has announced the highest level of employment in its client companies in its history. Total employment in overseas companies, according to the Government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), now stands at 199,877 people.

IDA client companies created just under 19,000 (18,627) jobs on the ground during the year across a range of sectors, with every region of Ireland posting net gains in jobs.

THE IDA has completed two years of its five year strategy, Winning: Foreign Direct Investment 2015-2019 – with the latest results indicating a strong performance by the organisation towards delivering its 2019 target of 80,000 new jobs and 900 investments. The performance was produced against a background of unprecedented geopolitical changes, an underperforming European economy and intense competition from other jurisdictions for foreign direct investment.

A record number of investments secured during the year rose to 244 from 213 in the previous year. The number of new name investments went to 99 from 94 in the previous year. The strong net job creation performance of 11,842 additional jobs in Ireland is a result of a very strong pipeline of new investments and lower job losses within the employment portfolio. Losses as a percentage of the overall employment portfolio were at their lowest level in 19 years (1997).

