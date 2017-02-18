Funding ground-breaking surgery

A CLARE woman is to undergo ground-breaking surgery in the Mater Hospital, Dublin in her battle with bowel cancer.

Thirty-nine-year-old Úna Sherlock has lived in Cratloe for seven years with her husband, Dave, who is originally from Shannon, and their three children. Úna’s sister, Gráinne O’Donoghue, has set up a Go Fund Me page to help alleviate some of the costs incurred due to Úna’s surgery.

Úna was diagnosed on March 22, 2016 with stage four bowel cancer.

“At the time, we were told it was inoperable and incurable. Since her diagnosis, Úna has undergone 42 sessions of aggressive chemotherapy and throughout this horrendous treatment regime, she has been nothing but strong, positive, self-less and 100% committed to fighting this devastating disease,” Gráinne outlined.

“Now, despite all odds, Úna has been given a chance. She has responded much better than anticipated to chemotherapy. Her upcoming surgery will be the first time it has ever been performed in Ireland. The surgery will entail her being in hospital in Dublin for at least three weeks, followed by another five weeks of recovery at home. During this time, she is allowed to do nothing but recuperate,” Gráinne added.

She has set up the fundraising page to help meet some of the costs for domestic help and childcare, which will allow Dave to remain in Dublin with his wife, while she recovers.

“This would give them both piece of mind, that the kids are fine and all is well in Clare. Úna has not been allowed to work since her diagnosis and I have seen how expensive cancer can be, from parking fees to medical consultations and medication. Now, there is the added expense of child-minding and domestic help,” Gráinne outlined. The family is very active in the Cratloe community, where Dave is involved in the underage GAA club.