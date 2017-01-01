Garda warning on telephone scam

GARDAÍ have issued a warning of a recent telephone scam where a male or female caller states they are from Revenue and seeks immediate payment of a tax bill over the phone.

The public are advised that the scammers may also give a telephone number to call back, in order for you to give your credit card details.

Gardaí have warned that callers making these demands are not calling from Revenue.

“An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public to be wary of any contact from an unsolicited source, whether it is by telephone or email. Do not give out your credit/debit card, bank account or PPS number to anyone who makes contact with you over the phone. An Garda Síochána, Revenue, nor any financial institution will ever call you and ask for your PPS number or bank account details,” a garda spokesperson said.

If a member of the public receives a call from anyone requesting any personal or financial information, they are advised to end the call and report the matter to a garda station, or to the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111.

For crime prevention advice in relation to this mater and all other areas, make contact with your local garda station, or see www.garda.ie/Controller.aspx?Page=1921&Lang=1 or www.revenue.ie/en/spotlights/bogus-calls.html.