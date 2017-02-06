Gardaí investigate armed robbery

AN investigation has been launched following an armed robbery at a filling station on the outskirts of Ennis on Sunday night. Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after two men dressed in dark clothes entered the Maxol filling station at Clareabbey roundabout at around 10pm.

One of the men was carrying what appeared to have been a handgun, while the other man was armed with a crowbar. A member of staff was tied up by the men who got away with a sum of cash. There were no injuries during the incident.

Gardaí in Ennis are anxious to speak to anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm. Anybody with any information should contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 68 48100.