Grants to protect Clare heritage

Applications are being sought by Clare County Council under two conservation grants schemes announced by Government this week.

The local authority has been allocated €50,000 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2017, which is aimed at the repair and conservation of protected structures and generating employment in the local construction sector.

Eligible structures include those listed in Clare County Council’s Record of Protected Structures (RPS), and those within Architectural Conservation Areas (ACAs). Funding awards made under the Scheme will range from a minimum of €2,500 to a maximum of €10,000 per application. Successful applicants will be required to fully match the funding awarded.

Meanwhile, €824,000 is being allocated nationally under the 2017 Structures at Risk Fund (SRF),which supports conservation works on a number of protected buildings in private and civic ownership. The Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs says it will consider no more than two applications from any local authority, only one of which may be a publicly-owned building. A third application may be made if it relates to an Irish Historic House in private ownership.

Funding available will range from €15,000 to a maximum grant of €30,000, while funding of between €5,000 and €10,000 may be available for a third project submitted by Clare County Council. The closing date for applications for both schemes is Tuesday, February 28.