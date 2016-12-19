Homeless Clare family takes court action

A homeless Clare family, whose previous residence burned down, have launched a High Court challenge aimed at compelling Clare County Council to provide them with accommodation.

The action has been brought by David Mongans, his wife, Margaret Lisa Mongans and their four children, who the High Court heard are living in a caravan on the Kilrush Road in Ennis.

The Traveller family say their current living conditions are unsuitable for their needs, particularly as some of their children, who are all young, suffer from significant health issues.

The Mongans say their previous accommodation at Knockaneen was burnt in 2015 and that they have been homeless ever since.

The have resided at different locations in the Ennis area and with relatives and have also spent time living in a shed. They are currently living in a caravan. They are on the local authority housing list.

In their action against Clare County the family seek various orders including one compelling the council to provide them with suitable accommodation.

They also seek various declarations including that their current accommodation is not suitable, that the failure to provide them with suitable accommodation is breach of their constitutional rights.

It is further argued that the failure to provide them with proper accommodation breaches the Council’s obligations under Traveller Accommodation Acts.

Permission to bring the application was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys. The judge made the matter returnable to a date in January.

Aodhan Ó Faolain