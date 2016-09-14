Hundreds attend repose of Caitríona Lucas

Hundreds of mourners attended the repose of the remains of Caitríona Lucas at Liscannor Church this evening (Wednesday). They extended their sympathies to her husband, Bernard and her children, Ben and Emma and other family members.

Caitríona lost her life at sea on Monday while she and two of her fellow coast guard team were on a search and rescue mission in Kilkee Bay.

Funeral mass will be held on this Thursday at 11am and with burial afterwards in Kilmacreehy Cemetery, in Liscannor. A request has been made for family flowers only and donations, if desired, can be made to Doolin Rescue.