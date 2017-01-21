Hurlers make eight changes

Clare senior hurling joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have made eight changes to the starting teamfor Sunday’s Munster senior league clash with Waterford at Dungarvan from the team which started against Limerick on Wednesday evening.

Into the side for his first outing of the year comes All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Patrick Kelly while others who will be starting for the first time this season will be Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle) who has rejoined the squad after a year, Ben O’Gorman, Conor O’Donnell and Bobby Duggan

The team is Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona); Shane McNamara (Clooney-Quin), Cian Dillon (Crusheen) Capt., Stephen O’Halloran (Clarecastle);Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Josephs), Brendan Bugler (Whitegate); Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), Ben O’Gorman (Wolfe Tones); John Conlon (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin); Conor O’Donnell (Crusheen), Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle), Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones )

Subs; Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara), Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis), Conor Ryan (Cratloe), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Kevin Hehir (Inagh-Kilnamona).

Throw in time at Dungarvan is 2p.m.

By Seamus Hayes