Hurling team shows seven changes

Conor Ryan is named to start at centre back Photograph by John Kelly.

There are seven changes in personnell to the  Clare team which beat Waterford on Sunday for this Wednesday evening’s Munster senior hurling league clash with Cork at Sixmilebridge.

In a team which includes five players that saw action in the Fitzgibbon cup on Tuesday, Cratloe’s Conor Ryan will make his first appearance of the season. He is named at centre back.

The team is

Andrew Fahy (Whitegate); Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Cian Dillon (Crusheen) Capt., Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Conor Ryan (Cratloe), Brendan Bugler (Whitegate); Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), Colm Galvin (Clonlara); Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin); Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara)

