Hurling team shows three changes in personnell

The Clare team to play Kilkenny in round 2 of the Allianz hurling league on Sunday shows three changes in personnell and some positional switches from the side which lost to Cork in last week’s opening round.

Ballyea du0 Tony Kelly and Jack Browne are now available due to their club’s preparations for the upcoming All-Ireland final while Shane Golden has been omitted.

Into the starting line up come Oisin O’Brien at corner back, David Fitzgerald at midfield and Aaron Cunningham at wing forward. David Reidy switches to midfield while John Conlon moves to full forward.

All-Ireland wining captain from 2013, Pat Donnellan, is named amongst the substitutes having missed all of last season due to a cruciate knee injury.

Sunday’s game at Cusack Park will throw in at 2p.m

The team, which will be captained by Cian Dillon from full back, is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Oisín O’Brien (Clonlara), Cian Dillon (Crusheen), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Brendan Bugler (Whitegate), Conor Cleary (Miltown St. Josephs), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), John Conlon (Clonlara), Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg);

Substitutes: Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Pat Donnellan (O’Callaghan’s Mills), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), Shane McNamara (Clooney-Quin), Conor O Donnell (Crusheen), Eoin Quirke (Whitegate) and Kevin Hehir (Inagh-Kilnamona)

By Seamus Hayes