Israeli ambassador in Ennis

The Israeli ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, Ze’ev Boker visited Clare County Council’s headquarters at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis today (Wednesday).

Ambassador Boker was greeted by Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Bill Chambers; Mayor of Ennis Ann Norton and Gerard Dollard, interim chief executive of Clare County Council.

Ambassador Boker was accompanied by Mrs Amira Arnon, director of the Northern European Department in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is visiting Ireland this week.