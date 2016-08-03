Home » News » Israeli ambassador in Ennis
Israeli ambassador in Ennis
Ger Dollard, interim chief executive of Clare County Council; Ze'ev Boker, Israeli ambassador to the Republic of Ireland; Amira Arnon, director of the Northern European Department in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Cllr. Ann Norton, Mayor of Ennis; and Councillor Bill Chambers, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council.

The Israeli ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, Ze’ev Boker visited Clare County Council’s headquarters at Áras Contae an Chláir in Ennis today (Wednesday).

Ambassador Boker was greeted by Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Bill Chambers; Mayor of Ennis Ann Norton and Gerard Dollard, interim chief executive of Clare County Council.

Ambassador Boker was accompanied by Mrs Amira Arnon, director of the Northern European Department in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who is visiting Ireland this week.

One comment

  1. Moriss Mann
    August 7, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    Absolute Disgraceful that Clare County Council open the door to the Israeli ambassador knowing the crimes against humanity committed against children and women in Gaza in 2014. 600 000 Western Zionist Settlers stealing Palestinian land.
    Boycott Israel.

