It’s snow time in Clare
Fresh snowfalls beginning to accumulate on the hills of East Clare near Broadford. Photograph by John Kelly.

Fresh snowfalls on the hills of East Clare. Photograph by John Kelly.

County Clare experienced its first snow of 2017 today (Thursday).  The snow was was mainly on higher ground early on but as night approaches it may well become more widespread.

The gardaí and AA Roadwatch have issued warnings in relation to travel, asking motorists and pedestrians to exercise particular care. Met Éireann has forecast more sleet and snow  arriving from the north west through Connacht and into Munster.

Clare Champion photographer John Kelly braved the cold to capture some of the beauty of the snow-capped high ground.

