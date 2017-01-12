It’s snow time in Clare

County Clare experienced its first snow of 2017 today (Thursday). The snow was was mainly on higher ground early on but as night approaches it may well become more widespread.

The gardaí and AA Roadwatch have issued warnings in relation to travel, asking motorists and pedestrians to exercise particular care. Met Éireann has forecast more sleet and snow arriving from the north west through Connacht and into Munster.

Clare Champion photographer John Kelly braved the cold to capture some of the beauty of the snow-capped high ground.