Jobs transferred into Limerick

THE Dublin Airport Authority’s (DAA) Shared Services Centre, which employs 56 people at Shannon, is about to transfer to Limerick.

Clare TD Timmy Dooley said he is disappointed that Shannon Group haven’t managed to accommodate Shared Services.

In a DAA statement this week, it noted, “DAA’s Shared Services Centre, which currently employs 56 people at Shannon Airport, informed staff and stakeholders last November that it is to relocate its operations to a new office development in Plassey Technology Park in Limerick”.

Outlining the thinking behind the move, the DAA added, “The move to the new offices will provide a more modern, fit-for-purpose location for Shared Services.

“Shared Services has outgrown its existing premises and this move will provide the business with a suitable base to continue to develop and expand the services that it provides to the DAA group. The move to its new location should be completed in the second half of the year.”

DAA’s Shared Services provides a wide range of back office financial support services to both Dublin and Cork airports.

On Wednesday, Deputy Dooley stated, “I’m very disappointed at the decision. I fail to understand why the Shannon Airport Authority were unable to provide suitable accommodation. I think it undermines the credibility of the efforts of the Shannon Group to attract companies and businesses to their facilities in the airport. We regularly hear about the office accomodation that is available from the Shannon Group.

“The big point is that they have indicated they have outgrown the place and that is undermining the statements that have been made by Shannon Group about the availability of space and the great work they are doing in upgrading and remodelling facilities to attract new business. If they are not able to retain what they have, it doesn’t augur well for the future. I’ll be making contact with Shannon Group to try to understand more fully why there not in a position to provide suitable accommodation.”

He said it is bad news for the Clare-based workers and for the county in general. “It puts on an additional burden of transportation for the workers, who will now have to travel through the city to get to Plassey. In many cases it will add 35 to 40 minutes to their journey. Also, there is reputational damage being done, loss of rates to Clare County Council and loss of spend in the region. It’s a very significant hit to see more than 50 jobs transferred out of the county.”

By Owen Ryan