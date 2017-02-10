Kilrush road cycle path work

Construction will commence next week on the construction of a new footpath/cycle path on the N68 Kilrush Road in Ennis.

Designed by Clare County Council and funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the works will take place from the Kilrush Road Roundabout southwards as far as the junction of the N68 and L 4176 at Rockmount Cross.

When complete, the works being carried out by Ward and Burke Construction, will deliver improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists accessing Ennis National School from residential areas around the N68 and Ballybeg and provide a continuous footpath connection to Ennis Town Centre.

Motorists are advised that temporary traffic lights will be in place on occasion during the six-week project, which begins next week with site clearance, tree cutting and vegetation removal. Traffic restrictions will be eased during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Clare County Council confirmed that the new 3 metre-wide shared use bi-directional footpath/cyclepath will be constructed along the east side of the N68 replacing the existing hard shoulder. A short section of path will be constructed on the west side and will link into the existing path. A signalised crossing will be provided permitting cyclists and pedestrians to travel off road from Rockmount Cross, cross at signalised crossing and continue towards Ennis National School via an off-road path. Other associated works will consist of provision of new public lighting, drainage works, signing and lining.

For the safety of motorists, pedestrians and workers, Clare County Council is urging road users to abide by the temporary traffic management measures being implemented by the contractor during the works. Motorists are reminded of the proximity of Ennis National School and the likely presence of children and parents along the route.