Leaving and Junior Cert exams start

Almost 121,500 Leaving and Junior Certificate students began their written exams across the country this morning (Wednesday). In Clare, in the region of 2,800 students are sitting exams.

Education Minister Richard Bruton extended good wishes to students, reminding them that while these exams are important, “they were just one pathway in education”.

“A range of opportunities now exists which will help students to fulfil their ambitions,” he said.

Nearly 57,000 Leaving Cert students kicked off the exam with English Paper 1 this morning. Around 62,000 Junior Cert students faced the English and CSPE exam. It is the first exam under the new junior cycle English programme, where the paper accounts for 90% of the grade.