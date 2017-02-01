Looking for a guaranteed Clare hero

Business membership organisation, Guaranteed Irish is calling on the individuals and businesses in Clare to get involved in their Guaranteed Irish ‘Hero’ Awards which recognise the work of people who have been ambassadors for Ireland both at home and abroad.

People are invited to nominate their heroes in the areas of sport, science, music, technology and food through the Guaranteed Irish website or by using #GIhero on Twitter.

At the launch today (Wednesday), artist Maser received the first of six ‘Hero’ Awards for his contributions to contemporary Irish art. The award ceremony took place at his new mural on The Tara Building; a multi display space, for creatives and start-ups on Tara Street in Dublin.