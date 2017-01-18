Luring German visitors to Clare

Tourism Ireland in Germany kicked off its busy programme of promotions for 2017 with a strong presence at this week’s CMT (Caravan, Motor & Tourism Fair) in Stuttgart. Tourism Ireland is joined at CMT by 14 Irish tourism businesses, including Shannon Heritage.

The nine-day travel fair, which attracted 220,000 visitors in 2016, provides a valuable opportunity for the participating Irish companies to showcase and sell their product and to communicate what is unique about Clare, the Shannon Region and Ireland as a great holiday destination for German travellers.