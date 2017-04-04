Minor team to face Waterford

Players from eleven clubs are included in the starting fifteen in the Clare team to face Waterford in the first round of the Munster minor hurling championship at Cusack Park on this Wednesday (April 5) evening.

Inagh-Kilnamona provide four players to the line up while Crusheen have two with the remaining nine drawn from Wolfe Tones, Cratloe, Bodyke, Kilmaley, Clarecastle, Corofin, Doora-Barefield, Sixmilebridge, and O’Callaghans Mills

The game has a ;throw in time of 6.15p.m. and the winners will go on to play in the Munster semi-final at the end of June whereas the losers will face Cork in two weeks time.

The team is Eamonn Foudy, (Inagh-Kilnamona); Cian McInerney (Inagh-Kilnamona), Ross Hayes (Crusheen), Conor Ferns (Wolfe Tones); Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), Cian Minogue (Bodyke), Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona); Cathal Darcy (Kilmaley), Keith White (Inagh-Kilnamona); Lee Brack (Clarecastle), Gearoid Cahill (Corofin), Conor Tierney (Doora-Barefield); Tiernan Agnew(Sixmilebridge), Gary Cooney (O’Callaghans Mills) Breffni Horner (Crusheen);

Subs; J.C. McMahon(Broadford); Sean Crowley (Kilmihil), Eoghan Wallace (Clarecastle), Riain Considine (Cratloe), Colin Haugh (Ruan), Paul Corry (Sixmilebridge), Cian O’Rourke (Wolfe Tones), Eanna McMahon (Crusheen), Eoin Fitzgeald (Inagh-Kilnamona).

By Seamus Hayes