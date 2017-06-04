New Kilmaley NS extension

SUNDAY last was a red letter day for the Kilmaley community, as Bishop Fintan Monahan performed the official opening of the local national school’s extension.

Following mass, there was an opportunity for teachers, pupils and the wider community, along with past pupils returning for the event, to take in a special exhibition commemorating the history of the school through the generations.

A presentation by pupils gave an understanding of school life today, a modern approach to learning in a modern environment.

An arts display received a lot of positive comment. However, a photo display of school life past and present was the big attraction, with attendees pointing to themselves, other family members and friends.

Outside, there was a tree planting ceremony representing all pupils pre 1966 and 1966-2016.

A family fun day with athletics and novelties rounded off the activities.