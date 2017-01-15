New look Clare to face Kerry

Clare senior hurling joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have named a number of newcomers tosenior inter county competitive action for their first competitige tie in charge at senior level. These include Eoin Quirke (Whitegate) and the Inagh-Kilnamona pair Jason McCarthy and Kevin Hehir. Crartloe’s Cathal M<cInerney returns afer a two year absence.

The team to face Kerry in the opening game in this season’s Munster league at Austin Stack park in Tralee this afternoon is

Andrew Fahy (Whitegate); Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), Brendan Bugler (Whitegate); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Kevin Hehir (Inagh-Kilnamona); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Podge Collins (Cratloe) Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones na Sionna); David Reidy (Éire Óg), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe)