Home » Breaking News » New look Clare to face Kerry
New look Clare to face Kerry
Brendan bugler lined out at wing back against Kerry Photograph by John Kelly.

New look Clare to face Kerry

Clare senior hurling joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have named a number of newcomers tosenior inter county competitive action for their first competitige tie in charge at senior level. These include Eoin Quirke (Whitegate) and the Inagh-Kilnamona pair Jason McCarthy and Kevin Hehir. Crartloe’s Cathal M<cInerney returns afer a two year absence.

The team to face Kerry in the opening game in this season’s Munster league at Austin Stack park in Tralee this afternoon is

Andrew Fahy (Whitegate); Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), Brendan Bugler (Whitegate); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Kevin Hehir (Inagh-Kilnamona); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Podge Collins (Cratloe) Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones na Sionna); David Reidy (Éire Óg), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe)

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Designed & Developed by Simul Reach

Copyright © 2013 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion

:)