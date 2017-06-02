No place for Dillon on starting team

Crusheen’s Cian Dillon has failed to find a place in the Clare team which will face Limerick in Sunday’s Munster senior hurling semi-final at Thurles

The All-Ireland winning defender who jointly captained the team with Tony Kelly to the National league title last year, is, however, named amongst the substitutes. Brendan Bugler, another regular for much of the last decade is also included in the substitutes in a match day squad in which there is no place for All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Patrick Kelly

The team is Andrew Fahy (Whitegate); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), David McInerney (Tulla), Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) captain; David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor Cleary (St. Josephs Miltown), Gearóid O’Connell (Ballyea); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis); Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Podge Collins (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara); Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), Conor McGrath (Cratloe), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Inis)

Substitutes: Donal Tuohy (Crusheen) Cian Dillon (Crusheen), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge), Jason McCarthy (Inagh Kilnamona), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Ian Galvin (Clonlara), Aaron Cunningham (Wolfe Tones), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), Brendan Bugler (Whitegate)

By Seamus Hayes