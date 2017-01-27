North Clare boil notice lifted

A boil water notice affecting over 300 premises in Turlough, in North Clare has been lifted, making the local water safe to consume.

The lifting of the notice, on the advice of the Health Service Executive, follows completion of work at the treatment plant and the subsequent recording of satisfactory monitoring results that indicated that the water is now safe to drink.

This notice was put in place by Irish Water and Clare County Council in July 2016 due to the detection of low levels of Cryptosporidium in the Turlough water supply.

The works carried out at the treatment plant involved the installation of an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system on the supply. Customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Katherine Walshe, regional manager with Irish Water, commented, “Irish Water and Clare County Council acknowledge the patience, co-operation and assistance of the general public during the period of the Boil Water Notice and greatly regret any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.”

The removal of this notice follows the lifting of a similar restriction in the nearby Carron water supply, serving approximately 20 premises, in December. As a result there are currently no Boil Water Notices in place in County Clare.

Irish Water and the local authority/Health Service Executive water quality liaison group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.