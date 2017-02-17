O’Gorman cup gets underway

The tenth annual O’Gorman cup senior football tournament will get underway on Saturday next, February 25.

Ten teams will take part and they are divided into two groups of five which means that all participants will have a minimum of four games.

The competition will be played on a home and away basis with the final going ahead in Doonbeg as Doonbeg GAA host the tournament.

In group 1 next week St. Josephs (Doora-Barefield) will entertain Cooraclare and Ennistymon will have home advantage against Miltown with O’Currys having a bye.

In group 2.St. Breckans will play Kilrush and Kilmihil will entertain competition title holders Lissycasey while Doonbeg have a bye.

Current members of the Clare senior football panel cannot play in this competition

Round 2 is set for March 4.