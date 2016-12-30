Post-Christmas alert for motorists

Motorists across the country are being warned to avoid a nightmare, post-Christmas return to work on “flat battery Tuesday” which falls on January 3.

Research from leading roadside assistance provider, Allianz Global Assistance Ireland, shows demand for jump-starts dramatically increases on the first day back to work after Christmas due to cars not being driven over the extended holiday period.

The company received a 30% increase in flat battery call-outs on the first day back to work in January 2016. Figures also show an increase in calls for flat tyres and clutch faults on that day.

Roland Hesse, managing director, Allianz Global Assistance Ireland, said, “We strongly advise motorists to avoid a ‘flat battery Tuesday’ commuter meltdown this January. Every year we see an increase in calls on the first day back to work after Christmas because cars have not been used over the holiday period. We advise motorists to drive their cars at regular intervals over the break in order to keep the car battery charged, and to check on tyres to ensure the pressure doesn’t go down. This will help avoid stress on the first day back to work or on the school run.”