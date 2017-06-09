Preparing Lough Derg Blueway

THE Blueway concept is coming to Lough Derg in the summer of 2018. This will provide an opportunity to showcase the lake area, increase the recreational use of the lake by residents and visitors, generate additional tourism into the area and add value to the existing tourism services.

A recent series of Blueway capacity building workshops, for local tourism providers and communities, have helped to shape this local Blueway initiative. These workshops were well attended and a lot of valuable information was gathered from this consultation process. There will be one more Blueway Development workshop on June 20 at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh at 7pm.