Search called off as body found in Salthill

Gardaí have confirmed the search for a Belfast man missing in North Clare since earlier in the week has been called off following the discovery of a body in Galway.

The search for the 22-year-old man from Belfast, who has been missing since Monday afternoon, was stood down following the discovery of a body near Salthill in Galway on Wednesday evening.

Drone technology had been deployed during the week in the search for the 22 year-old who was reported missing after he failed to return to his tour bus which had stopped at Ballyreen, on the Wild Atlantic Way, between Fanore and Lisdoonvarna, at the designated time of departure.

Volunteers from the Doolin coastguard responded when the alarm was raised around 2.30pm and they conducted a sea search. Land based teams were also engaged in combing the cliff top and shoreline while the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter was also involved.

The search was co-ordinated by the gardaí backed up by Doolin Coast Guard volunteers and members of Clare Civil Defence.