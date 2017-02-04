Seedsavers say – ‘love your garden’

IRISH Seeds Savers Association will hold its annual Love Your Garden Week from next Tuesday to February 12 and is encouraging budding gardeners to come along to the Scariff gardens for some inspiration and tips.

Barry Foley of Irish Seed Savers said, “Now is the perfect time of year to start planning your garden for the coming year”.

He said there are many things to consider when planning for the new seasons, such as where to plant flowers, how many raised beds to have and what was planted last year?

He stressed that all of the work, care, harvesting and eating that lies ahead begins with a seed.

“With the daylight hours increasing, February is a great month to get back to the garden. Cleaning out the polytunnel or greenhouse, tidying up the raised beds, doing some soil preparation and garden planning should all be on February’s to do list.

“To help beat the winter blues, you could even start an indoor herb garden and if you plan your succession planting now, it’ll ensure you have a healthy supply of food, leaves and greens throughout the year,” he said.

There will be free admission to Seed Savers for Love Your Garden Week, offering an opportunity to walk through the 20 acres of organic seed gardens, heritage orchards and native woodland trails. Along the way, staff will be on hand to help answer any questions that visitors might have about planning their garden.

“As Ireland’s leading conservation charity for heirloom seeds and heritage apple trees, we have a vast selection of rare fruits and vegetables that is sure to fascinate both novice and expert gardeners alike,” Barry concluded.